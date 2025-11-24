AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: Pac’s suddenly elevating his promo game, Moxley’s post-PPV online promo landed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Not a lot of promos this week due to the combined Dynamite/Collision that was really match-heavy and the Full Gear PPV. AEW PPVs don’t typically have a lot of promos. I thought two promos this week really stood out, and they both involved the Death Riders. This is probably the most interested I’ve been in the Death Riders since they first formed.

Pac has really brought the spark that this group needed and he’s been crushing his promos on a weekly basis since he came back. This Moxley losing streak has really given this Death Riders story some legs and I’m really looking forward to the eventual turn on Moxley by the Death Riders.

If you read my Top Matches article this week, you can tell I’m really bummed out about how the ending of that Full Gear PPV turned out. I’ve had an extra day to think about it and I’m not as annoyed as I was, but man do I think AEW really made a mistake putting the title on Joe.

I know people are thinking that this is all to put the title on Swerve Strickland, but maybe it’s to put the title on MJF and have him avenge his loss to Samoa Joe? I feel like an MJF-Swerve program could really be incredible and would make me feel better about them taking the title off Hangman.

I mentioned this before in one of my articles about a month ago, but there was a backstage segment between MJF and Swerve when MJF was the AEW Champion that was electric. Go to YouTube and search “MJF confronts Swerve Strickland as Samoa Joe Keeps Watch.” Watch that and then tell me you don’t want to watch these two go at each other for months.

Pac – Dynamite 11/19/25

I was in the building live for this promo on Dynamite in Boston. It wasn’t a live promo in the ring, but about ten seconds into this promo you could hear the volume in the arena lower and you could feel people locking in and hanging on Pac’s every word. It was a minute-and-a-half and it’s one of the best promos he’s done in AEW. I thought he killed his promo on Collision last week and then he came back and topped himself this week.

I loved the beginning of the promo when he said “Darby, Darby, Darby, Allin.” It reminded me of the Joker in the “Dark Knight” saying, “Harvey, Harvey, Harvey, Dent.” (You just did the Joker voice in your head, right?). I also liked Pac calling him Darby “The boy who never quits.” I love this idea of Darby being this unbreakable guy who know matter what you do will never quit. You can burn him, drown him, or stab him with a fork, but he will just keep coming back for more.

He’s the Michael Myers of AEW or, as I called him in my Top Matches article, he’s Emo John Cena. Pac telling Darby he could never beat him in a straight up match only to have Pac then turn around and cheat to beat Darby at Full Gear only makes Darby look stronger too.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Jon Moxley – Twitter/X

I really hope that AEW plays this backstage promo of Jon Moxley on Dynamite this week from after his loss to Kyle O’Reilly at Full Gear. If they don’t or if you don’t want to wait, I implore you to go watch it. There is a lot going on here in this promo.

As Moxley is speaking, the entire Death Riders crew is behind him and their faces say it all. Moxley is yelling about how too many people in AEW celebrate regular season wins when the playoffs are about to start and that there are more battles to come and that he’s still standing. He then lists off names of people he’s put on the shelf or sent to the hospital.

It’s a typical Moxley promo of him saying the same thing he always says, but just look at the Death Riders in the back. Moxley reminded me of my five year old son trying to talk his way out of getting in trouble. The look the Death Riders were giving him, especially Claudio and Yuta are the same looks I give my wife as my five year old is mid-speech to her.

The Death Riders are sick of hearing Moxley make excuses. It’s like a football coach who’s lost his locker room. When you’re sitting at 2-8 and your coach is giving you the “Rah, Rah” speech, those words go in one ear and out the other. I got a good laugh at Moxley talking about how the playoffs are about to start.

Umm Jon, you lost the title to Hangman at your company’s Super Bowl. Mox is sinking in quicksand right now and it doesn’t look like any of the Death Riders have any interest in helping to pull him out.