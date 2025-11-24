WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, November 24, 2025
Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,980 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,447. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match
- Penta vs. Solo Sikoa – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match
- Men’s WarGames Advantage match
- Roman Reigns to kick off the show
- Becky Lynch to appear
- Brock Lesnar to appear
- Dominik Mysterio to address John Cena
