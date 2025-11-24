WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 24, 2025

Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,980 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,447. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match

Penta vs. Solo Sikoa – The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals match

Men’s WarGames Advantage match

Roman Reigns to kick off the show

Becky Lynch to appear

Brock Lesnar to appear

Dominik Mysterio to address John Cena

