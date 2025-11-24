VIP PODCAST 11/24 – Greg Parks Outloud! Taking a look at the upcoming class of WWE, AEW, and TNA free agents, what their prospects are, and where they might end up (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at those wrestlers that will hit the free agent market in the next few weeks and months, and what companies might have interest in their services. Among those names explored are The Miz, Dragon Lee, Anna Jay, Chris Jericho, and more.

