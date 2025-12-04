FREE PODCAST 12/4 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: How WWE should utilize Daniel Bryan, Lawler’s WWE Title match and his history getting WWE Title shots, NXT season 4 inclusions and exclusions (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 1, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they talked more about the Jerry Lawler WWE Title shot on Monday, whether an entertaining heel is good or bad for business, season four of NXT and who is included and excluded and perhaps why, the McNeill Event Center segment, and in the VIP Aftershow a discussion on how to best push Daniel Bryan, among other subjects.
