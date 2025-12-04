TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (12/4): Team TNA vs. Team NXT, Luna vs. Brookside, Ali vs. Miguel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 4, 2025

ORLANDO, FL AT FAIL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-A very well produced music video (to a cover version of Phil Collins’ song “In the Air Tonight”) started the show. Stars of TNA including the Hardys, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana, The System, Ash by Elegance, Leon Slater, Lei Ying Lee, and Steve Maclin gathered to open a box labeled “TNA”. They opened the box and promoted that the story continues on AMC, hyping the January 15th debut. Poor AXS TV…

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt enthusiastically talked about the new TV deal.

-Highlights of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” opening.

(1) THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. BROOKS JENSEN (w/Lexis King)

HTM got some early offense and got a two count after a crossbody block. Jensen turned the tide and got the upper hand. Jensen put HTM in a bear hug. HTM made a comeback. HTM gave Jensen a Hometown Slice but got distracted by King. HTM did a dive on King. King used his cane on HTM and Jensen used that to get the pin.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen in 6:00. [c]

-Rascalz “Treehouse” segment. Wentz, Miguel, and Reed had trouble identifying Dezmond Xavier and referenced his old “Wes Lee” name. They talked about facing Order 4. It was one of their better segments.

-The Iinspiration did their ring entrance and cut a promo. They threw out a challenge, and the lights went down. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard walked down the aisle. Tessa complained that she wasn’t medically cleared at the last special, so she challenged them to a match at Final Resolution. Mila Moore jumped the Iinspiration and all three beat them down. Tessa’s team gloated, but the Iinspiration made a comeback and ran their opponents out of the ring.

-Outside of the building, Santino Marella hyped up The Hardys, Cedric Alexander, and Steve Maclin. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked up this weekend’s NXT special.

(2) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. DANI LUNA

This match was to determine a number one contender for Lei Ying Lee’s Knockouts Title. Luna used her power to get the early advantage. Xia sent Luna to the outside, but Luna recovered and gave Xia a backbreaker. Luna continued on the attack. Luna went after Xia’s ankle. [c]

Xia fought back with strikes. Xia gave Luna a crossbody block for a two count. Xia put Luna in an Octopus submission, but Luna escaped. Xia put Luna in a submission on the mat. Luna gave Xia a Buckle Bomb. Luna brought a chair in the ring. Indi Hartwell decked Luna with a chain while the referee was distracted. Xia rolled up Luna and got the pin.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 16:00.

-Lei Ying Lee was shown clapping backstage. She talked about facing her tag team partner, Xia, at Final Resolution.

-The Injury Report focused on Mike Santana, Tessa Blanchard, Indi Hartwell, and The Rascalz. [c]

(3) MIKE SANTANA vs. ROBERT STONE

They brawled at ringside. Stone worked on Santana’s arm. Santana gave Stone the Spin the Block clothesline and got the quick pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 1:00.

-Santana cut a short promo and told Stone to warn his crew about him. [c]

-Another AMC promo aired.

-Frankie Kazarian cut a promo on JDC. He said that John Cena and AJ Styles were retiring also, but they actually mattered. He said he would end JDC’s existence at Final Resolution.

-First Class Penthouse segment with AJ Francis and Rich Swann. Leon Slater was the guest. AJ insulted Swann for not beating Slater at Turning Point. AJ promoted his album. He thanked Slater for being a guest and for being dumb enough to give AJ an X Division title shot at Turning Point. Slater insulted AJ’s breath and talked about Swann’s accomplishments. They continued to exchange words and got face to face.

AJ offered a toast but knocked the glass out of Slater’s hand. Slater threw punches. AJ went to chokeslam Slater, but Slater leaped over the table. AJ hit Slater with the table, then choked Slater with his jacket. Swann held up the belt to hit someone with it, but he just threw it down. AJ got in his face then chokeslammed Slater. AJ stood over Slater and threw the belt down on him.

-The System cut a promo outside of Full Sail. They discussed about who would replace JDC. Eddie concluded by saying whoever it is, they must always “trust the system.” [c]

-JDC promo. He talked about Frankie Kazarian insulting him. He asked Frankie how many WrestleManias has he done. He said that Frankie crossed the line by getting personal and talking about his wife. He said we would see the serious side of JDC at Final Resolution. He said he would show Frankie what a real star is.

(4) TREY MIGUEL vs. MUSTAFA ALI

The Rascalz and Order 4 were banned from ringside for this match. They traded the advantage early. Ali gave Trey a delayed suplex. Trey came back with a moonsault and a dropkick. Trey got a two count after a rana. Trey slid to the outside and gave Ali a DDT on the floor. Trey gave Ali a destroyer from the second rope for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Ali put Trey in the sharpshooter and Trey tapped.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 8:00.

-Hannifan ran down the matches for next week and for Final Resolution.

(5) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & STEVE MACLIN & CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. LEXIS KING & STACKS & TYSON DUPONT & TYRIEK IGWE

Everyone brawled at the start. The TNA team had the early advantage. Stacks was trapped in the ring with Team TNA and they threw him outside. Team NXT regrouped on the outside. Maclin and Cedric chopped Stacks. Dupont knocked Cedric off the top rope. King and Cedric exchanged chops. Team NXT took over on Cedric. [c]

Team NXT had the advantage on Maclin. Jeff Hardy made the tag and went wild. Everyone exchanged moves. Jeff gave Stacks the Twist of Fate and got a two count. Jeff got the Poetry in Motion on Stacks. Maclin gave Stacks the Caught in the Crosshairs. Alexander did a dive to the outside. King hit Maclin with his cane. Stacks pinned Maclin.

WINNERS: Team NXT in 18:00.

-Stacks argued with Santino in the aisle to end the show.