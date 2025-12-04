News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/4 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Survivor Series WarGames, Bron Breakker’s epic promo, early WrestleMania possibilities, more (45 min.)

December 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on The Nicky’s Club, Nick Barbati looks back at Survivor Series: WarGames and digs into the big question on everyone’s mind: Who is the masked man? Nick also breaks down Bron Breakker’s epic promo, explores early WrestleMania possibilities, and recaps all the standout moments from Raw—plus plenty more from a busy week in WWE.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

