WWE CEO Nick Khan talks about his working relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on the latest episode of ImPaulsive with Logan Paul and talked about his business relatisonship with WWE COO Triple H. “The only times I’ll get involved in creative is if he calls and asks for my point of view on something or if I really feel strongly about it,” Khan said. “Just as if he really feels strongly about something on the business side, I want him to call me.”

Khan said that he talks to Triple H between three and five times a day and he loves what he has done with creative. He mentioned that talent like Logan Paul have played a part in executing Triple H’s creative vision.

You can watch the entire Nick Khan interview on ImPaulsive with Logan Paul below: