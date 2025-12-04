VIP PODCAST 12/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Analysis of TNA deal with AMC, NXT review and preview of Deadline, TV reviews (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thoughts on the TNA TV deal with AMC

A review of NXT and a preview of Deadline

A review of Dynamite

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Bron Breakker’s promo, Cena tournament results, and Survivor Series fallout

