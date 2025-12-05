VIP PODCAST 12/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Goldberg, A1 storyline for Ricochet, Lesnar, Benoit edits, WWE PLEs vs. AEW PPVs, Kevin Kelly, Punk, more (60 min.)

News Ticker

December 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Why didn’t WCW tell more stories like Goldberg’s since his drew ratings?
  • Is C.M. Punk a hypocrite for criticizing The Young Bucks for not wanting to work with him in AEW when he didn’t want to work with Colt Cabana?
  • Is it all that important that Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada are in different leagues in the C2?
  • What MMA fights have ended with a towel being thrown in?
  • Thoughts on UFC’s move to Paramount+ next month and what to expect to change
  • Paul Heyman writing for WWE while still owning ECW?
  • Thoughts on an A1 storyline for Ricochet
  • Who could WWE book to lose to Brock Lesnar among various scenarios in different promotions?
  • Why isn’t Kevin Kelly announcing anymore and will he ever again?
  • The commercial content in WWE streaming and the disappointment in the end of WWE Network and eventually Peacock archives
  • Does it make sense to delete all of the Chris Benoit content from WWE archives?
  • Even though WWE PLEs and AEW PPVs are different, is the answer to find a middle ground or is there good reason they are so different?
  • Vikings vs. Commanders this Sunday

