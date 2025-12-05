VIP PODCAST 12/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Goldberg, A1 storyline for Ricochet, Lesnar, Benoit edits, WWE PLEs vs. AEW PPVs, Kevin Kelly, Punk, more (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why didn’t WCW tell more stories like Goldberg’s since his drew ratings?

Is C.M. Punk a hypocrite for criticizing The Young Bucks for not wanting to work with him in AEW when he didn’t want to work with Colt Cabana?

Is it all that important that Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada are in different leagues in the C2?

What MMA fights have ended with a towel being thrown in?

Thoughts on UFC’s move to Paramount+ next month and what to expect to change

Paul Heyman writing for WWE while still owning ECW?

Thoughts on an A1 storyline for Ricochet

Who could WWE book to lose to Brock Lesnar among various scenarios in different promotions?

Why isn’t Kevin Kelly announcing anymore and will he ever again?

The commercial content in WWE streaming and the disappointment in the end of WWE Network and eventually Peacock archives

Does it make sense to delete all of the Chris Benoit content from WWE archives?

Even though WWE PLEs and AEW PPVs are different, is the answer to find a middle ground or is there good reason they are so different?

Vikings vs. Commanders this Sunday

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com