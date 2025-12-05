News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Survivor Series, faked “real” injuries in wrestling matches, Last Time Is Now Tournament finals set, more (100 min.)

December 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • Survivor Series: WarGames review
  • The issue with scheduled gimmick matches
  • Men’s WarGames match; who was the masked man?
  • Should Breakker win the title soon?
  • What’s going on with Jey?
  • The glory of Roguelikes and the pain of Soulslikes
  • Women’s WarGames match; is the match better without the cages?
  • Bayley and Lyra join the women’s tag team hunt
  • Dominick defeats Cena with an unnecessary Liv Morgan swerve
  • Faked “real” injuries in wrestling matches
  • When the reasons behind a rule are forgotten, logic issues arise
  • Vaquer defeats Nikki Bella
  • Finals of the Last Time Is Now Tournament set
  • Is Gunther primed for a babyface run?
  • …and more

