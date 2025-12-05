FREE PODCAST 12/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Survivor Series, faked “real” injuries in wrestling matches, Last Time Is Now Tournament finals set, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Survivor Series: WarGames review

The issue with scheduled gimmick matches

Men’s WarGames match; who was the masked man?

Should Breakker win the title soon?

What’s going on with Jey?

The glory of Roguelikes and the pain of Soulslikes

Women’s WarGames match; is the match better without the cages?

Bayley and Lyra join the women’s tag team hunt

Dominick defeats Cena with an unnecessary Liv Morgan swerve

Faked “real” injuries in wrestling matches

When the reasons behind a rule are forgotten, logic issues arise

Vaquer defeats Nikki Bella

Finals of the Last Time Is Now Tournament set

Is Gunther primed for a babyface run?

…and more

