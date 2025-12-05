FREE PODCAST 12/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Survivor Series, faked “real” injuries in wrestling matches, Last Time Is Now Tournament finals set, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- Survivor Series: WarGames review
- The issue with scheduled gimmick matches
- Men’s WarGames match; who was the masked man?
- Should Breakker win the title soon?
- What’s going on with Jey?
- The glory of Roguelikes and the pain of Soulslikes
- Women’s WarGames match; is the match better without the cages?
- Bayley and Lyra join the women’s tag team hunt
- Dominick defeats Cena with an unnecessary Liv Morgan swerve
- Faked “real” injuries in wrestling matches
- When the reasons behind a rule are forgotten, logic issues arise
- Vaquer defeats Nikki Bella
- Finals of the Last Time Is Now Tournament set
- Is Gunther primed for a babyface run?
- …and more
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.