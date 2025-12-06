FREE PODCAST 12/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Stories from Triple H’s roommate for six months, former ECW Champion Justin Credible, plus Kleinrock & Fishman (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we’re jumping back to two interviews.

Ten years ago this week, we published a PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former ECW World Hvt. Champion Justin Credible who discussed his decision to retire and what it felt like wrestling his last match, what he plans to do with his life now, his critique of the current wrestling scene, and some late 1990s stories of being roommates with Triple H for six months and his thoughts on his ascension. Live callers contribute questions throughout the show.

Then we present the Dec. 9, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast when PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill welcomed the All-Star Panel of Kevin Kleinrock from Masked Republic lucha libre and wrestling interviewer Scott Fishman breaking some news and talking about the the latest happenings with live calls and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com