NXT DEADLINE RESULTS (12/6): Men and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenges, Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS

DECEMBER 6, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH PORT

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (International)

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

(1) RICKY SAINTS (c) vs. OBA FEMI – NXT Championship match

Due to circumstances beyone by control, I couldn’t join the show until later on, and as such, I missed most of this opener but will see everything else live. Saints kicked out of a Fall From Grace, but that was his “victory” as Femi put him down with a second one.

WINNER: Oba Femi.

After the match, Saints extended a hand, and Femi took it, which is no given from the lethal tweener.

(Wells’s Analysis: I saw the five-minute endgame while setting up the recap, and what I saw was strong. Meltzer said both guys were earmarked for callups in the near future, but with Femi taking the championship again, that feels unlikely. Femi goes on to face Cody Rhodes a week from today at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a match that isn’t being promoted as a championship match, but I genuinely think Femi is the kind of guy they should shoot the moon with, so I’m hoping a championship stipulation is added)

-Kelly Kincaid sat down with Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey in a basic puff piece to keep them front of mind in a segment that was likely for Peacock Premium subscribers.

-Sol Ruca and Zaria talked via Facetime. Zaria apologized for last week, and Ruca said it was fine. Zaria said she wanted to be there but she didn’t think Ruca wanted her there. This storyline is confounding because Ruca was the jerk the whole time, but it certainly looks now like Zaria’s about to turn (I assume she is, in fact, in San Antonio tonight). Ruca said she had to go, because the Iron Survivor match is next.

-A segment of Hank & Tank performing in Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan aired. Vic said they’ll return this Tuesday.

(2) KENDAL GREY vs. SOL RUCA vs. JORDYNNE GRACE vs. LOLA VICE vs. KELANI JORDAN – Iron Survivor Challenge

Kelani Jordan entered first – an inevitability because she’s the only heel in the match. Kendal Grey followed, which was a huge showcase for the young talent.

They went to early reversals and evasions, working quickly despite having 25 minutes to go. Jordan bridged out of a pin attempt and smacked Grey in the face after an evasion. Grey rolled up Jordan for two, but Jordan hit a dropkick right after. Grey hit a springboard double stomp for two. They exchanged rollups for two, and action spilled outside after Jordan hit a double stomp on the apron. They went back inside very shortly after and Jordan managed another cover for two. Jordan glanced at the clock. Jordan hit a nice backbreaker and covered for two. Grey hit a dropkick shortly after to get a quick breather. Jordan hit a springboard delayed legdrop for two. Jordan missed from the top and Grey rolled her up to score a fall five seconds before #3 entered. ONE POINT FOR GREY; JORDAN ENTERS PENALTY BOX

#3 was Jordynne Grace, who went one-on-one with Grey since Jordan was in the box. The fresh Grace dominated with power stuff in the corner and hit Grace Under Pressure (a backsplash) for two. Grace went to a convoluted, painful-looking submission. The time ran out on the penalty, and Jordan broke it up so Grace wouldn’t score. She dumped Grace and then went back to quick rollups, and Jordan scored at 7:18 by trapping Grey in a pin. ONE POINT FOR JORDAN; GREY ENTERS PENALTY BOX

Again it was a singles match for the time being. They slowed down a little and each missed kicks. Jordan hit an X-Factor, inexplicably called a DDT by Vic, who’s normally pretty handy when it comes to wrestling moves. Grey’s time ran out, and when she exited, Grace ran right through her with a lariat. Jordan tossed Grace aside and hit her with a rolling knee and tried to poach a point on Grey, but she kicked out at two.

#4 was Lola Vice. She got in a good series of kicks early and immediately hit a backfist on Grey and scored a pin to get on the board. ONE POINT FOR VICE; GREY ENTERS PENALTY BOX. Vice put down Jordan and Grace in a corner and hit them with repeated hip attacks. Vice neutralized Jordan and tried to score on Grace but couldn’t manage a fall. Grey reentered and worked an arm submission on Grace. Grace got out of trouble, but Grey scored a second point on a rollup. TWO POINTS FOR GREY; GRACE ENTERS PENALTY BOX

Grey hit a top rope German suplex on Jordan. Vice flew in with a double stomp on Jordan and tried to score, but Grey broke it up with a double stomp. Time elapsed on Grace and she reentered and tried rollups on everyone. She hit a cool, intricate suplex on Vice and got two. She caught Jordan on a top rope attempt and rolled her up for a point. ONE POINT FOR GRACE; JORDAN ENTERS PENALTY BOX

Except Jordan didn’t enter. Jordan attacked Ruca, who was entering last, on the ramp and shoved her into the stairs. Moments later, Ruca was helped to the back with a kayfabe injury as Jordan smiled evilly from the penalty box. In the ring, Grace and Grey went to a series of nearfalls. Grace tried to do a “you can’t see me” five-knuckle shuffle, and the audience was into it, but Jordan broke it up and wagged a finger as she soaked up boos. All four of the non-injured women fought in a series of reversals, and shortly after, Grace hit Spanish Fly from the apron to the floor on Jordan. Ruca reentered and booted Jordan, then hit the Sol Snatcher on Jordan and Vice at the same time. She covered and pinned both. TWO POINTS FOR SOL RUCA; JORDAN AND VICE ENTER PENALTY BOX

Ruca fought with a kayfabe knee injury, doing well to sell it and try to figure out how to fight on one good leg. She trapped Grey in a dragon sleeper, but Grace added a leg submission. Time expired and Vice broke it all up. Ruca hit an X-Factor but immediately ate a slam from Grace. Grey hit Shades of Grey on Grace, and cov ered, but Jordan flew in with a frog splash, dumped Grey, and poached the pin on Grace. TWO POINTS FOR JORDAN; GRACE ENTERS PENALTY BOX

It’s 2-2-2-1-1 as Grace entered the box, though I remain convinced she’s winning. The four legal women hit a series of planchas and slams out on the ramp side, and afterward, Jordan and Vice reentered. Jordan laid out Vice and missed a 450 splash but ended up on her feet. Grace reentered and hit a suplex on the two at the same time, then hit a slam on Grey for a pin. Shortly after, Vice put down Jordan for a pin to make it 2-2-2-2-2. Ugh, no real story with a tie like that.

Ruca and Vice fought outside near the penalty box. Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher out on the floor and rolled Vice inside. Jordan reentered and hit a frog splash to poach it, but Grace broke it up at the last moment. Grace got dumped, however, and out of nowhere, Grey reentered and hit Shades of Grey on Vice to score a pin with three seconds to spare.

WINNER: Kendal Grey (3-2-2-2-2) at 25:00.

Grey will challenge Jacy Jayne at New Year’s Evil on January 6th. Jayne, flanked by Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, showed up on the ramp to jaw at Grey.

(Wells’s Analysis: Ho. Lee. Hell. I would’ve bet my salary against Kendal Grey, the sitting Evolve Champion, winning here. She’s really come a long way in a small amount of time since joining NXT as a talented but enormously bland babyface a few months ago, though. It’s by far her biggest win in the company so far, and it’s unfathomable that she won this huge once-a-year match when she just showed up. The match was excellent all the way through, and while I thought the late 2-2-2-2-2 tie was exhausting and undid the previous 23 minutes, it was a fantastic endgame as a result. That match is going to be really hard to beat tonight)

-A series of segments for Premium subscribers aired. Blake Monroe had a segment with Ava, and Myles Borne got a good talk segment ahead of the main event with Sarah Schreiber. Borne’s really being portrayed as a big deal over the past few weeks. The camera panned over to catch Jordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan brawling through the back.

(3) MR. IGUANA vs. ETHAN PAGE (c) – NXT North American Championship

Iguana got a nice reaction, if tempered in comparison to the reactions he was getting from the first look in the States. Page carried his custom Maple Leaf belt to the ring and had the AAA mixed tag team championship belt, which he holds with Chelsea Green, wrapped around an arm.

Iguana played dead within the first 15 seconds. Page grabbed his legs and spun him around, and Iguana continued to play dead to laughs. Page flipped him over and he still wouln’t move. Iguana hit a hip toss. Booker T said he didn’t like the guy, and he wanted to make it clear. Vic asked why, and Book said this is a championship match and Page is one of the greatest North American Champions of all time (that’s rapidly becoming true).

They reset and after Igana grabbed his stuffed iguana, Page hit a DDT. Fans booed. They went to the top, where Iguana swung his iguana at Page a few times. Booker said “That’s illegal!” Vic retorted “It’s not illegal!” (It is.) Iguana hit from the top and got two. Action went outside and Page reversed Iguana into the steel steps. Back inside, Page hit a back elbow. Iguana was sitting in the middle of the ring and Page slapped him on his bald head.

Page charged Iguana to a corner, but Iguana came back with a rolling kick. Iguana put his iguana on as a puppet. Page put out a finger and the iguana “bit” it. Page slammed Iguana from the top rope and then leaned on him. Vic said “I hate to admit it, but Page is the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the world.” Wow, okay. Page generated heat by spitting on, then tossing, the iguana. After some reversals, Iguana hit a DDT. Iguana tried to hop to the top but Page crotched him against the top turnbuckle. Page went up and tried to transition into Ego’s Edge, but Iguana reversed to a huracanrana. Page bailed, and Iguana flew out and went right into a huracanrana there too. Back inside, Iguana hit a flying headbutt to Page’s midsection for two. Page hit the Twisted Grin out of relative nowhere to retain.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 8:41.

(Wells’s Analysis: It was a comedy match for half its runtime, and then a very solid regular one for the rest, per usual with Iguana in a singles setting. This is about as short as PLE matches get in NXT, so I was a little surprised at the abrupt ending, but given their spots on the card and Iguana’s ability to remain relevant and popular just because he’s so goofy, nobody lost anything here, and Page notched another defense on his belt; Vic mentioned Page just passed Johnny Gargano to become the fifth-longest title holder)

-Sarah Schreiber talked to Kendal Grey, who had some genuine emotion going. She said nobody thought she could win. Sol Ruca showed up and threw cold water on it, saying congratulations, but if I was out there for full time and at full strength, I’d be the winner. Huh, maybe she’s still turning heel after all. Wren tried to back up Kendal, and I think we can expect a Wren-Sol match soon.

-Oba Femi and Dion Lennox had a tense moment backstage. Lennox recently gave up his half of the tag team championships and has had two scenes with Oba Femi, so if he’s winning tonight, they’re certainly making it so it’ll be obvious looking back.

-Scenes that led up to the Paxley-Dame match aired.

(4) TATUM PAXLEY vs. IZZI DAME (w/Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

Paxley wore the same running mascara, to evoke the emotions her character has been going through, that she did Tuesday.

They started slowly as Paxley burned with anger, then threw punches. After a few reversals, Paxley ran the ropes and hit a rocker dropper on Dame. Action spilled outside, where Dame tried to act all sad and regretful, and the gullible Paxley fell for it. Dame threw her into the steps, then took her back inside. Dame booted down at Paxley a few times. My brother thought he heard Book drop an F-bomb, but I can’t go back on Peacock so I’m just going to assume he didn’t until I hear otherwise. Dame slowed down the match and worked a slow power heat sequence on Paxley as the crowd went to a “let’s go Tatum” chant.

Rope run and Paxley whipped her body around Paxley to work a headlock with her legs wrapped around the very tall Dame. Dame broke by backing into a corner, then hit a knee and then hit her suplex onto a rope. Dame charged Paxley into a post, then booted her into it. Dame’s up pretty considerably on points here. Dame laid out Paxley in the middle of the ring. Some edgelord in the crowd had an “Izzi did nothing wrong” sign. Funny, I guess. Izzi worked a Boston Crab and Paxley crawled a long way to the ropes, but as she tapped it with a finger, Dame yanked her further into the ring and worked a kind of Walls of Jericho. Paxley reversed to an inside cradle for two.

Dame brought Paxley to her feet and begged her to do something. Dame slapped Paxley hard, and the camera went in tight on Paxley’s face. She started to shake and grin maliciously, and the crowd got into it. Paxley started booting Dame all over the place and hit some suplexes. Elbow drop for two. They went to a corner and jockeyed for position. Dame got bumped to the mat. Paxley flew in, but Dame hit a nice dropkick to boot her out of the air. Snap suplex got two.

The two fought to their feet and did some yay/boo strikes. Paxley staggered Dame with a superkick, then hit a crucifix bomb that sent Dame to the apron. Paxley flew in with a cross-body that sent them both to the floor. Paxley used the announce desk for a springboard kick. Paxley uncovered the announce table and throat-chopped Dame and put her up on it. Dame begged for mercy until Paxley hit her finisher on the desk as the crowd chanted “Do it!”

Paxley rolled Dame into the ring, and Spears handed Paxley the Barbie dolls made to look like Paxley ad Dame. Then Spears yanked the head off of the Paxley doll. Paxley slapped him hard, then predictably walked into Dame Over (is that a new name for Dame’s powerbomb? I miss them sometimes).

WINNER: Izzi Dame at 12:35.

(Wells’s Analysis: I completely understand all the reasons to put Dame over, but ignoring those logical steps, Paxley is just SO over right now and it feels like the time to strike. Then again, creating a little more heat here before Tatum finally gets hers might be a good way to go also. Tatum is one of the best underdogs in the entire company right now, all things considered. Good big-small stuff here)