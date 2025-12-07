FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss retched Reigns-Sheamus segment, would Reigns even be good if he turned heel, decline of Raw (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-8-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell took calls and vent with callers once again over the decline of Monday Night Raw, the wretched final segment with Sheamus and Roman Reigns, the ridiculous USA Network commercials with Reigns and Wyatt Family, and more with a ton of caller interaction and no shortage of passionate rants.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they continued their discussion on Raw including whether Roman Reigns would even be good at being a heel if he turned, plus email questions from listeners.

