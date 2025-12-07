TNA FINAL RESOLUTION 2025 RESULTS (12/5): Kazarian vs. JDC, Slater vs. Francis, Hardys vs. Dupont & Igwe

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA FINAL RESOLUTION 2025 RESULTS

DECEMBER 5, 2025

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEM

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY

Dempsey worked on Santana’s arm. Santana made a comeback with a splash and Spin the Block clothesline to get the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana

(2) THE IINSPIRATION (Billie Kay & Cassie Lee)(c) vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Ash By Elegance sat in on commentary. The Elegance Brand was shown watching in the back. Crawford tried to hit the Iinspiration with a title belt but was thwarted. The Elegance Brand ran in, but the Iinspiration knocked them off the apron. The Iinspiration hit their finisher on Crawford and got the pin. Ash noted that she didn’t tell the Elegance Brand to run in.

WINNERS: The Iinspiration, to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title

(3) MATT CARDONA vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph DeLander)

Lots of weapons were used throughout, including a chair, a trash can, and a bunch of Matt Cardona action figures. Cardona gave Warner a Radio Silence through a door to get the pin.

WINNER: Matt Cardona

(4) STEVE MACLIN vs. STACKS — TNA International Title match

Maclin gave Stacks a Caught in the Crosshairs. Lexis King tried to hit Maclin with a cane, but Maclin knocked him out of the ring. Stacks hit Maclin with the cane while the referee was distracted and got the pin.

WINNER: Stacks, to win the TNA International Title

(5) LEI YING LEE (c) vs. XIA BROOKSIDE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Lee and Xia traded punches and kicks (and apologized to each other). Lee put Xia down with a spinning heel kick, then gave her a swinging facebuster and got the pin.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee, to retain the TNA Knockouts Title

They hugged after the match. Gia Miller interviewed them after the match on the ramp. Lee expressed that she was grateful to achieve her dream and complimented her partner. Dani Luna ran down and attacked them both. Indi Hartwell came out and fought with Luna. Security broke it up.

(6) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed & Dezmond Xavier) vs. ORDER 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler & Agent Zero w/Tasha Steelz)

There was lots of high-flying and action in this one. The Rascalz took out Agent Zero as a team. Elijah came out on a horse, tied a rope around Ali’s feet, and dragged him out of the building. Trey gave Hotch a destroyer on the outside. Reed gave Sklyer a 450 splash to get the pin.

WINNERS: The Rascalz

(7) MATT & JEFF HARDY (c) vs. TYSON DUPONT & TYRIEK IGWE — TNA Tag Team Title match

Jeff gave Dupont a Swanton Bomb to get the pin. After the match, the Righteous debuted and confronted the Hardys.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy, to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles

(8) LEON SLATER (c) vs. AJ FRANCIS — TNA X Division Title match

At one point, AJ went to hit Slater with a chair, but social media star BDE ran in and took it away. AJ chokeslammed BDE. AJ later tried to get Rich Swann to hit Slater with a chair, but he hesitated. AJ yelled at Swann and AJ called the referee a bitch. The referee told Swann he was better than this, then covered her eyes. Swann hit AJ with the chair and Slater followed with the Swanton Splash for the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater, to retain the TNA X Division Title.

-Ryan Nemeth came out in the turkey outfit. He talked about his brother Nic and insulted Mara Sade. Sade came out and superkicked him.

(9) FRANKIE KAZARIAN (c) vs. JDC — TNA World Title match

Kazarian won a back and forth by putting JDC in the chicken wing and JDC passed out.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian, to retain the TNA World Title

-After the match, some of the NXT wrestlers attacked The System. Lexis King poured lighter fluid in the ring. Steve Maclin, Mike Santana, and the Hardys ran out to stop them. Security separated them. Stacks decked Santino Marella.