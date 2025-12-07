VIP PODCAST 12/7 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-26-2007): Keller & Mitchell on John Cena and Donald Trump, Luger’s health issues and overall career, Sting, Jericho, Rock and Austin movie careers, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 26 and 27, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Ric Flair’s future and the telling newspaper article from his former pal who supplied drugs to wrestlers for years (including several who are now dead) and whether he’ll be back in WWE anytime soon (or ever)
- Early thoughts on the Bret Hart and Batista books and what’s surprising about the tone of the books, and what’s in particularly revealing about the sordid sexual lives of wrestlers on the road away from their wives
- WWE Cyber Sunday preview and the format of the show including fan voting
- Brock Lesnar signing with UFC and his early comments about it
- Wrestle Fanfest controversy
- MMA beginning to gain acceptance with legalization moving forward
- TNA Impact analysis including Sting saying “it’s not about the title” right before his title match, Kurt Angle, notes on the behind the scenes drama, TNA deciding to yell at viewers less, ratings, and more
