FREE PODCAST 12/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Weigle: Who is the authentic John Cena, do the Brons even like Logan, Gunther promo (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to discuss the Dec. 8 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with thoughts on whether any public version of John Cena is a window into the authentic Cena, did the Brons show they don’t even like Logan Paul thus Paul Heyman’s apology for liking him, what’s going to happen on Saturday with Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi and will Cena beat Gunther, and much more wit live chat interaction throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.