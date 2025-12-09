VIP PODCAST 12/8 – WKH – WWE Raw review: LA Knight destroyed at end of Raw, Gunther vows to make Cena quit, Breakker’s latest in-ring promo, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 8 edition of WWE Raw featuring Gunther vowing to make John Cena quit, L.A. Knight vs. Logan Paul in the main event leading to Knight getting destroyed, mystery masked man appears again, A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee vs. War Raiders, and more.
