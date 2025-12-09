FREE PODCAST 12/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell on how John Cena “giving back” is having everyone praise him, Oba-Cody, C2, TNA-AMC, Masked Guy (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

What does WWE have in mind for Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes at SNME?

What now for Ricky Saints after losing the NXT Title?

Is it worth John Cena “giving back” if the dominant narrative in WWE and NXT is how awesome Cena is at giving back?

Gunther vs. Cena possibilities

Is the masked guy Austin Theory? Or Chris Jericho?

TNA’s new deal with AMC and where TNA fits into the landscape

The L.A. Knight beatdown that felt like him being written off TV

MAILBAG

Comparing Eddie Kingston to Austin Theory in terms of their nearly opposite strengths and weaknesses

Are the multi-person and multi-team feuds another weakness of Paul Levesque’s booking scheme because, frankly, it just makes fans have to think too hard weighing who to root for?

VIP AFTERSHOW MAILBAG

Nikki Bella heel manager rumors

Was it random for the Usos to go back to the tag division or is this the next chapter in Jey Uso’s meltdown and possible turn?

Shouldn’t C.M. Punk, Cody, and Roman Reigns be more upset with getting screwed at Survivor Series?

Samoa Joe’s heel promos and reign as champion

Pac or Clauido as leader of the Death Riders?

How damaged is Danny Garcia over the last year?

Holiday-themed pro wrestling matches and shows

AEW Women’s Tag Team Finals

Continental Classic prize – should it be for a belt, a title shot, or just the pride of winning the tournament?

