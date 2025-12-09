FREE PODCAST 12/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell on how John Cena “giving back” is having everyone praise him, Oba-Cody, C2, TNA-AMC, Masked Guy (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- What does WWE have in mind for Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes at SNME?
- What now for Ricky Saints after losing the NXT Title?
- Is it worth John Cena “giving back” if the dominant narrative in WWE and NXT is how awesome Cena is at giving back?
- Gunther vs. Cena possibilities
- Is the masked guy Austin Theory? Or Chris Jericho?
- TNA’s new deal with AMC and where TNA fits into the landscape
- The L.A. Knight beatdown that felt like him being written off TV
MAILBAG
- Comparing Eddie Kingston to Austin Theory in terms of their nearly opposite strengths and weaknesses
- Are the multi-person and multi-team feuds another weakness of Paul Levesque’s booking scheme because, frankly, it just makes fans have to think too hard weighing who to root for?
VIP AFTERSHOW MAILBAG
- Nikki Bella heel manager rumors
- Was it random for the Usos to go back to the tag division or is this the next chapter in Jey Uso’s meltdown and possible turn?
- Shouldn’t C.M. Punk, Cody, and Roman Reigns be more upset with getting screwed at Survivor Series?
- Samoa Joe’s heel promos and reign as champion
- Pac or Clauido as leader of the Death Riders?
- How damaged is Danny Garcia over the last year?
- Holiday-themed pro wrestling matches and shows
- AEW Women’s Tag Team Finals
- Continental Classic prize – should it be for a belt, a title shot, or just the pride of winning the tournament?
