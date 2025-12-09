News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell on how John Cena “giving back” is having everyone praise him, Oba-Cody, C2, TNA-AMC, Masked Guy (128 min.)

December 9, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • What does WWE have in mind for Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes at SNME?
  • What now for Ricky Saints after losing the NXT Title?
  • Is it worth John Cena “giving back” if the dominant narrative in WWE and NXT is how awesome Cena is at giving back?
  • Gunther vs. Cena possibilities
  • Is the masked guy Austin Theory? Or Chris Jericho?
  • TNA’s new deal with AMC and where TNA fits into the landscape
  • The L.A. Knight beatdown that felt like him being written off TV

MAILBAG

  • Comparing Eddie Kingston to Austin Theory in terms of their nearly opposite strengths and weaknesses
  • Are the multi-person and multi-team feuds another weakness of Paul Levesque’s booking scheme because, frankly, it just makes fans have to think too hard weighing who to root for?

VIP AFTERSHOW MAILBAG

  • Nikki Bella heel manager rumors
  • Was it random for the Usos to go back to the tag division or is this the next chapter in Jey Uso’s meltdown and possible turn?
  • Shouldn’t C.M. Punk, Cody, and Roman Reigns be more upset with getting screwed at Survivor Series?
  • Samoa Joe’s heel promos and reign as champion
  • Pac or Clauido as leader of the Death Riders?
  • How damaged is Danny Garcia over the last year?
  • Holiday-themed pro wrestling matches and shows
  • AEW Women’s Tag Team Finals
  • Continental Classic prize – should it be for a belt, a title shot, or just the pride of winning the tournament?

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025