FREE PODCAST 12/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Most perfect Dynamite ever? Speedball’s exciting upset win, Callis shining, on-site report (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss the Dec. 10 edition of AEW Dynamite including Wade proposing this might have been the most “perfect” Dynamite episode to date, and just because of Speedball’s stellar upset win over Kyle Fletcher. Lots of good and an absence of bad added up to a formula that could work every week with this crew. Also, an on-site report that included in person details and then a long sidebar discussion on the merits of Sting being grouped with top tier main event peers. Praise for Stokely Hathaway, Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Samoa Joe, Danny Garcia, Don Callis, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Hangman Page, Toni Storm, and many others.

