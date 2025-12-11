FREE PODCAST 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Cena’s final match, The Last Time Is Now Tournament, Sol Ruca first impressions, more (91 min.)

News Ticker

December 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Cena’s final match is set
  • Is Gunther the next Legend Killer?
  • Added drama; will Cena give up?
  • What will happen after the match?
  • Overall thoughts on the Last Time Is Now Tournament
  • Veterans give NXT talent a chance to shine
  • Sol Ruca first impressions
  • What’s going on with Jey Uso; WWE punts on the solo push or something more?
  • RIP Mr. L.A. Knight
  • Logan Paul and the Vision
  • More speculation over the masked man
  • Jorge on Maxxine’s training vignettes
  • Liv and the changing of Judgment Day dynamics
  • Do we really have a brand split?
  • Javier finds out live that Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are Los Americanos
  • Who has more potential; MFTs or Wyatt Sicks?
  • …and more

