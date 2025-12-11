FREE PODCAST 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Cena’s final match, The Last Time Is Now Tournament, Sol Ruca first impressions, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

Cena’s final match is set

Is Gunther the next Legend Killer?

Added drama; will Cena give up?

What will happen after the match?

Overall thoughts on the Last Time Is Now Tournament

Veterans give NXT talent a chance to shine

Sol Ruca first impressions

What’s going on with Jey Uso; WWE punts on the solo push or something more?

RIP Mr. L.A. Knight

Logan Paul and the Vision

More speculation over the masked man

Jorge on Maxxine’s training vignettes

Liv and the changing of Judgment Day dynamics

Do we really have a brand split?

Javier finds out live that Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are Los Americanos

Who has more potential; MFTs or Wyatt Sicks?

…and more

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com