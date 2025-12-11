FREE PODCAST 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Cena’s final match, The Last Time Is Now Tournament, Sol Ruca first impressions, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Cena’s final match is set
- Is Gunther the next Legend Killer?
- Added drama; will Cena give up?
- What will happen after the match?
- Overall thoughts on the Last Time Is Now Tournament
- Veterans give NXT talent a chance to shine
- Sol Ruca first impressions
- What’s going on with Jey Uso; WWE punts on the solo push or something more?
- RIP Mr. L.A. Knight
- Logan Paul and the Vision
- More speculation over the masked man
- Jorge on Maxxine’s training vignettes
- Liv and the changing of Judgment Day dynamics
- Do we really have a brand split?
- Javier finds out live that Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are Los Americanos
- Who has more potential; MFTs or Wyatt Sicks?
- …and more
