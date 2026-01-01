VIP PODCAST 1/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Jake Paul brutal beating, AEW-Punk-WWE, Mercedes, Tananashi’s legacy, Theory so far, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Would The Elite have left AEW for WWE if Tony Khan chose to keep C.M. Punk instead?
- Is Austin Theory already showing he doesn’t have potential?
- Is Paul Heyman more of a leech of obvious big stars in the making than a star-maker himself?
- Thoughts on other shocking moments in pro wrestling in the 1990s including Sean “X-Pac” Waltman
- What if C.M. Punk had gone directly back to WWE instead of stopping in AEW first?
- Should AEW branch out to different cities now that some regular stops are showing signs of diminishing attendance?
- How big of an achievement is selling out the Tokyo Dome and does it affect Tanahashi’s legacy?
- Comparing the careers of John Cena and Tananashi
- How tough was it for Tananashi to go against the top anti-heroes and tweeners and top level heels and still get cheered?
- What are the two most must-watch matches on the WrestleKingdom line-up
- Has AEW gotten its money’s worth out of Mercedes Mone?
- Is Austin Theory doing anything different so far compared to past times he was on TV?
- With the brutal beating of Jake Paul, is the era of influencer boxing done?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.