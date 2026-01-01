VIP PODCAST 1/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Jake Paul brutal beating, AEW-Punk-WWE, Mercedes, Tananashi’s legacy, Theory so far, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Would The Elite have left AEW for WWE if Tony Khan chose to keep C.M. Punk instead?

Is Austin Theory already showing he doesn’t have potential?

Is Paul Heyman more of a leech of obvious big stars in the making than a star-maker himself?

Thoughts on other shocking moments in pro wrestling in the 1990s including Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

What if C.M. Punk had gone directly back to WWE instead of stopping in AEW first?

Should AEW branch out to different cities now that some regular stops are showing signs of diminishing attendance?

How big of an achievement is selling out the Tokyo Dome and does it affect Tanahashi’s legacy?

Comparing the careers of John Cena and Tananashi

How tough was it for Tananashi to go against the top anti-heroes and tweeners and top level heels and still get cheered?

What are the two most must-watch matches on the WrestleKingdom line-up

Has AEW gotten its money’s worth out of Mercedes Mone?

Is Austin Theory doing anything different so far compared to past times he was on TV?

With the brutal beating of Jake Paul, is the era of influencer boxing done?

