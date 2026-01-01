News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Jake Paul brutal beating, AEW-Punk-WWE, Mercedes, Tananashi’s legacy, Theory so far, more (44 min.)

January 1, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Would The Elite have left AEW for WWE if Tony Khan chose to keep C.M. Punk instead?
  • Is Austin Theory already showing he doesn’t have potential?
  • Is Paul Heyman more of a leech of obvious big stars in the making than a star-maker himself?
  • Thoughts on other shocking moments in pro wrestling in the 1990s including Sean “X-Pac” Waltman
  • What if C.M. Punk had gone directly back to WWE instead of stopping in AEW first?
  • Should AEW branch out to different cities now that some regular stops are showing signs of diminishing attendance?
  • How big of an achievement is selling out the Tokyo Dome and does it affect Tanahashi’s legacy?
  • Comparing the careers of John Cena and Tananashi
  • How tough was it for Tananashi to go against the top anti-heroes and tweeners and top level heels and still get cheered?
  • What are the two most must-watch matches on the WrestleKingdom line-up
  • Has AEW gotten its money’s worth out of Mercedes Mone?
  • Is Austin Theory doing anything different so far compared to past times he was on TV?
  • With the brutal beating of Jake Paul, is the era of influencer boxing done?

