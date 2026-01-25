AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (1/24): Hangman vs. Shibata, Willow vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title, Claudio vs. Roderick for the CMLL World Heavyweight Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

1. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. RODERICK STRONG

Collision closed with its strongest in-ring effort of the night. Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong delivered a physical, deliberate main event that emphasized escalation and credibility over excess. Strong’s precision offense contrasted well with Castagnoli’s power-based approach, and the match was allowed to breathe rather than rush toward a finish.

2. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

Collision opened with a tone-setting match that immediately established intensity. “Hangman” Adam Page and Katsuyori Shibata leaned into stiff exchanges and a grounded pace, giving the bout urgency without over-complication. For Hangman, this was another effective step in rebuilding momentum through performance rather than positioning alone.

3. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. JULIA HART

Willow Nightingale continues to provide a steady presence as champion. Her defense against Julia Hart mixed physicality with character-driven moments, while the involvement of Skye Blue and Harley Cameron added tension without overtaking the match.

4. ANDRADE EL ÍDOLO vs. MAGNUS

This was an effective momentum-building showcase for Andrade El Ídolo, but the post-match direction stood out even more. Andrade calling out Swerve Strickland was a bold piece of booking that immediately raised his ceiling. If Andrade were to win this Wednesday in Austin, Tex. it would position him as a credible new challenger and add another viable name into the orbit of MJF, refreshing the upper-card landscape in the process.

5. DON CALLIS–RICOCHET GOLF SEGMENT

The Don Callis–Ricochet interaction was one of Collision’s most enjoyable character beats. Their back-and-forth was funny and light without drifting into self-indulgence, and the segment smartly knew when to get in and get out. Callis and Ricochet clearly have strong on-screen chemistry together, playing off each other naturally in a way that felt organic rather than forced.

6. ALEX WINDSOR & JAMIE HAYTER ALIGN AS A NEW TAG TEAM

The pairing of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter immediately added depth to Collision’s women’s division. Windsor approaching Hayter and the two aligning felt natural rather than rushed, creating a fresh dynamic without heavy exposition. It’s the kind of simple, character-driven development that strengthens the overall ecosystem.

This also echoes themes discussed in my recent Bold Predictions for AEW in 2026 article here at PWTorch, which explored how the Women’s Division could evolve through new alliances and fresh contenders. While the specifics didn’t line up exactly, the direction – particularly around Jamie Hayter’s role – feels very much on track.

MISSES

1. TAPED PRESENTATION FOLLOWING DYNAMITE

Due to weather and travel-related logistics, Collision was taped after Dynamite and the atmosphere was noticeably different. While understandable, the show occasionally felt more supplemental than standalone — an issue Collision continues to face when it loses its own distinct presentation.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS:

Given the weather and travel complications, this was never going to be a blow-away episode on paper. Instead, Collision leaned into solid in-ring action and a heavier emphasis on backstage segments and skits to balance things out. That approach helped stabilize the show, giving it texture and momentum even without a stacked card. In that sense, Collision played to its strengths this week — steady wrestling, clear character beats, and just enough connective tissue to make the episode feel purposeful rather than diminished.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2004, longtime kayfabe WWE President Jack Tunney (real name John Tunney Jr.) passed away at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack in Watertown, Ontario, Canada. Tunney’s on-screen role as WWE’s calm, authoritative figure throughout the 1980s and early 1990s helped establish the “company president” archetype, bringing structure and credibility to some of wrestling’s most chaotic storylines.

PODCAST PLUG

