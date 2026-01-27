FREE PODCAST 1/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Weigle: Was this likely AJ Styles’s last Raw match? What’s going on internally with The Vision? Live callers and chat discuss Rumble options (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle. Is it likely that A.J. Styles just wrestled his last Raw match? Is there a big angle brewing within The Vision? Is Austin Theory succeeding, failing, or way too soon to assess? Did Nattie explain at all why she turned on Maxxine Dupri? Who might win the Rumbles? And much more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

