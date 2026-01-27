NXT TV RESULTS (1/27): Miller’s live report on three ladder matches to quality for an NXT TItle match, Dark State vs. OTM for NXT Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT TV RESULTS
JANUARY 70, 2026
WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER
AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK
REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard
JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW
PWTorch’s Nate Lindberg and David Miller review NXT live after the show concluded on The CW. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.
VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE
https://streamyard.com/eqkr4ef6r7
Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).
If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.
LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH
[HOUR ONE]
Announced matches and segments:
- DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier match
- Joe Hendry vs. Jackson Drake – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier match
- Keanu Carver vs. Andre Chase – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier match
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.