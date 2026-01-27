AEW’S TOP MATCHES OF THE WEEK: What really stood out with Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, Shibata vs. Hangman, Strickland vs. Knight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I’m going to apologize for what I’m going to say to start off this article. I’m apologizing because I know that much of the country and the readers of this site will probably not be happy with what I’m about to say. Alright, ready…. Here we go…. THE PATRIOTS ARE BACK BAAAAABY! SUPER BOWL AGAIN! THE NEW DYNASTY BEGINS!

I feel better that I got that out of my system. Now we can talk AEW. What a great episode of Dynamite this week. I really enjoyed the wrestling on this show, and I thought the two hours flew by. Always a good sign when you look at your phone and you’re like “damn, it’s already 9:30 p.m.”

I really loved that the show was centered around the World Title, and I loved how they opened and closed the show with MJF and the World Title front and center. AEW has been off to a hot start in 2026 and I’m hoping they keep up the momentum into what should be a loaded Revolution PPV in March.

Kenny Omega vs Josh Alexander – Dynamite 1/21/26

If Kenny Omega wrestles, then 9 times out of 10 he’s going to make this list. Kenny and Josh Alexander have great chemistry together and I thought Kenny looked great in this match. He doesn’t have to do the 25 minute war every time. I think this match was about 12 minutes long and it was perfect.

Early in the match, Kenny started grabbing his knee on the outside of the ring and I just hold my breath every time he starts grabbing a body part during a match. I would also like Omega not to dive onto concrete. Let’s not take that chance, Kenny; we have a World Title to win.

Josh Alexander had a spot in this match too where he flipped off the ropes with Omega and it was impressive. Alexander really is impressive in the ring when he gets the time. His cross body when his opponent is sitting on the ring apron is also such a devastating move. That’s the second time I can remember him hitting Omega with that move in the last few months and Kenny looks like he gets split in half every time.

I also liked Callis’s commentary during this match and when he ran for the hills when Omega went after him it gave me a good laugh. I really liked the end of this match with Kenny getting a second wind and hitting Alexander with a flurry of offense. Revenge for Ibushi.

Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight (AEW Trios Champion) – Dynamite 1/21/26

I have to say the new Swerve entrance music has fully grown on me and I think it’s the best entrance music in AEW right now. The first 60 to 70 percent of this match was just good and then these two really ramped it up and turned this match into one of the best of the week.

I thought MJF sitting in the suite watching the match was a great visual. I’m really hoping we get to a Swerve and MJF program sooner rather than later. Swerve hit Knight with a chop to the chest while he was sitting on the turnbuckle that was a “Welcome to the Main Event, Kid” moment early in the match.

I thought Knight held his own throughout the match and, with his history of upsets from the Continental Classic, I thought it made the outcome of this match a little less predictable. Swerve hit Knight with a Death Valley Driver to the ring apron in the match that was picture perfect and looked really devastating. He also hit Knight with a Pile Driver on the guardrail, and I loved how smoothly he hit it and then just walked away. He was walking away before Knight’s body even hit the ground. Just an effortlessly cool moment by Swerve, I thought.

There was a sequence by Kevin Knight towards the end of the match that left my jaw on the floor. He hit a springboard huracanrana, followed up by a Coast to Coast, to a UFO Splash, to then hitting Swerve with a House Call after Swerve got his foot on the rope and then laughed at Knight after the pin attempt after the UFO splash.

It was just so sick to see that sequence by Knight. Just another great showing by Knight. I think it was great to give Knight this main event showcase, but I wouldn’t make it a habit of having him lose too many of these one-on-one matches.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (AEW World Trios Champion) – Collision 1/24/26

This was a great match to kick off Collision this week. I try my best to highlight a Collision match every week and this one deserves it. These guys went right at each other to start the match off and took the match to the outside right away.

Hangman is starting to get his swagger back a little bit since he lost the World Title to Samoa Joe a few months ago. I’m glad he’s still a weekly fixture on TV and didn’t “go away” after the title loss. Shibata hit a cool and unique suplex spot when he suplexed Hangman on the ring apron and then held on to him and suplexed him to the floor on the outside.

I also really liked the trading off of German supplex’s in the center of the ring that they followed up with a double elbow shot to each other. Hangman also hit Shibata with a Dead Eye on the apron and Shibata sold the hell out of it.

I always appreciate it when they start off Collision with a great match. It can really change the whole vibe of the show. These Collision shows can sometimes be a chore to get through, but when they start off with a great match like this, it really sets the tone for the night.

Thoughts and Observations:

– I can’t believe I’m still watching Billy Gunn wrestle in 2026 and in a match against Kyle Fletcher no less. It is mind-numbing.

– I’m all in on a Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor pairing.

– I was honestly excited to see the pairing of Toni Storm and Mina Shirikawa. It’s not working for me, though. I think it’s dragging Toni Storm down and AEW should never have Toni Storm in a position where it is dragging her down. She is a superstar and you should not be putting one of your superstars in that position.

– I could not believe how far Megan Bayne threw Mina Shirikawa this week over the top rope. She absolutely launched her. It was stunning. I was glad Mina was alright.

– Samoa Joe hit “Speedball” Mike Bailey with maybe the hardest and loudest chop I’ve ever seen in 30 years of watching wrestling. I said out loud “Holy Shit!” on my couch.

– Danny Garcia finally ditched those absurdly long shorts. He looked like a point guard from the Big East in 2004 with them on.

– Thekla has to ditch Julia Hart and Skye Blue. It’s not working. I really like Thekla and think she has a unique look and just overall vibe. The other two are holding her back.

– FTR pushing Stokley up the ramp in that wheelchair was not a great look for FTR on Dynamite this week. It goes against their whole gimmick.

– Shout out to the guy sitting front row with the “I love Drake Maye” shirt on Collision this week. As Seinfeld would say, “We love the Drake!” Go Pats!