WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Rhea & Iyo & Vaquer vs. Liv & Roxanne & Raquel, Breakker vs. Pearce, Rey vs. Theory, Punk vs. Styles, more

With this week’s Raw being the go home show for the Royal Rumble, it was heavily centered around AJ Styles. As he decided to put his career on the line against Gunther at the Rumble, Styles opened the show this week with a promo. During his promo, he mentioned that he wanted to compete for the title one more time before he hangs up his boots. Immediately when he said that, he was met in the ring by World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk. Determined to be a fighting champion, Punk proposed a match between them for the title later in the night that Styles accepted.

Facing each other for the first time in a WWE ring, Punk and Styles battled for the title in the main event that could shake things up in a major way for the Rumble. In addition to that, we had an exciting Six Person Tag match, a face to face between Bron Breakker and Adam Pearce, and a sit-down interview with Gunther.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

Latest developments:

On the January 5 Raw, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and her injured ankle were brutally attacked by Raquel Rodriguez. Last weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Raquel’s Judgment Day stablemates Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez challenged Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. As Rhea & Iyo had the match won, Raquel caused Rhea to fall on top of the referee to interrupt the count and she then attacked both Rhea & Iyo. A returning Vaquer came out to get revenge on Raquel as the two of them fought through the audience. Liv hit Iyo with the ObLIVion right as Rhea tagged herself in, and Rhea took advantage of this as she hit Liv with the Riptide to retain the titles.

This week, Rhea, Iyo, & Vaquer teamed up to face Liv, Roxane, & Raquel. Liv distracted Rhea after she pulled Iyo down from the apron, which led to Raquel throwing Rhea into the steel steps. Rhea eventually got the hot tag and went through everyone on the opposing team, including hitting Liv with a Razor’s Edge onto Raquel. After escaping a Tejana Bomb attempt, Vaquer took out Raquel with a Cross Body from the top rope to the floor. Rhea blocked a Codebreaker attempt from Liv that led to Iyo hitting Liv with a top rope drop kick immediately after, and Rhea hit Roxanne with the Riptide to get the win.

Analysis:

Much like the match on Saturday, this was a fun match involving this combination of women. They all work well together and showed why matches like this with nonstop action are exactly what the show needs. Although it made sense for Rhea & Iyo to win on Saturday, it was a little odd that Judgment Day lost again. More than likely, these recent losses are going to play into the recent dissension between Liv & Raquel. With Liv being the clear leader of the group, she’s not going to be thrilled about losing two matches in a row.

Coming out of this, it was announced that we’re getting Vaquer vs. Raquel for the title in a No DQ match next week. With the interactions those two have had in recent weeks, that’s likely to be a violent match that further establishes Raquel’s mean streak. Despite that, it’s still going to end with her coming up short. Considering how Liv’s been treating Finn Balor lately, she’s probably going to treat Raquel the same way after not winning the title. Seeing how the dissension grows between this group is looking like it will be one of the spicier storylines as we head into WrestleMania season.

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker amd Adam Pearce

Latest developments:

On the Jan. 5 Raw, Bron Breakker failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship from C.M. Punk. During a match pitting his Vision stablemates Bronson Reed & Austin Theory against Penta & Dragon Lee the following week, Breakker Speared Lee in the aisle way to have the match end on a disqualification. Breakker continued to hit Lee & Penta with Spears until Adam Pearce intervened. After Pearce physically turned him around to yell at him, Breakker grabbed Pearce and threw him against the turnbuckle before the members of The Vision got in between them. Several moments later backstage, Pearce told Breakker that he was suspended indefinitely. Last week after receiving a phone call from someone, Pearce agreed to meet with Breakker face to face this week.

As they had the confrontation in the ring, Pearce admitted that things got out of hand a few weeks ago. He said the reason why was because he put his hands on Breakker first and that he apologized for that. After promising it would never happen again, Peace said that Breakker’s suspension was lifted. In addition to the suspension being lifted, he informed Breakker that he would be in the Royal Rumble match. Pearce then informed Reed, Theory, & Logan Paul that they would also be in the Rumble match.

Analysis:

With how heated things were between Breakker and Pearce two weeks ago, it was very odd that things played out between them here like this. Pearce literally just apologized, kissed the feet of The Vision, and gave them all spots in the Royal Rumble. Despite the issues he’s had with them recently, he didn’t tell Breakker he’s entering as number one or even try to plant a seed of distrust between the group. Not having any of that happen made this segment feel like a waste of time, other than announcing that Breakker was reinstated. Considering that phone call Pearce received last week, that was likely a factor in why he acted the way he did here.

While what happened here didn’t give us anything to write home about, perhaps it’s going to lead to something spicier in the coming weeks. Maybe we’ll find out who was on the phone with Pearce and that will explain his recent change in demeanor with Breakker. With all this aside, at least Breakker is officially in the Rumble match. Unless he was injured, it would’ve been dumb to keep him out of it with a suspension angle considering all the momentum he has right now. Even though Pearce didn’t plant any seed of mistrust between the group, that doesn’t mean we won’t see any issues play out between them throughout the Rumble match.

Grade: C-

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

Latest developments:

On the December 15 Raw, Rey Mysterio faced Logan Paul in a match where Rey was about to use a pair of brass knuckles left by Paul Heyman before a mystery man in a black hoodie hit him with a Curb Stomp. That led to Rey losing the match to Paul and several moments later, the man in the hoodie revealed himself to be Austin Theory. Last week during a Six Man Tag pitting Theory, Paul, & Bronson Reed against Rey, Penta, & Dragon Lee, Paul attempted to hand brass knuckles to Theory before Adam Pearce took them away. As Pearce put the knuckles down as he was arguing with Paul Heyman, Rey picked them up and hit Theory with them. That led to Penta hitting Theory with the Mexican Destroyer to pick up the win.

This week after Pearce announced that all the members of The Vision will be in the Royal Rumble, he announced an impromptu match between Theory and Rey. Despite missing a 619 attempt, Rey rebounded and hit Theory with a Hurricanrana into the post outside the ring. As Theory was about to drop Rey onto the barricade like he did last week, Rey reversed it into a Hurricanrana into the apron. Penta & Lee fought with Reed & Paul outside the ring until Reed slammed Lee into the barricade and Paul pulled Penta down from the apron to the floor. After Rey drop kicked Paul through the second rope, Theory took advantage and hit Rey with a Curb Stomp to pick up the win.

Analysis:

For an impromptu match, this was fine for what it was. As Theory’s still the new member of The Vision, he needed to get a credible win over an established star like he did here. While he’s clearly the member of the group that’ll get pinned more often than not, he still needs to win occasionally to keep the group’s momentum going. As there were so many people at ringside for this match, it was clear that all of that was going to play into the outcome. In addition to that, it was fitting that Theory won with the Curb Stomp as that was the move that began his issues with Rey in the first place.

What was concerning was the condition of Rey after the match. The post match beat down of him being stopped by the referee combined with the referee putting up the x sign made it clear that he was hurt legitimately. As he just came back recently from a long lay off, it would be a shame if he had to miss time again. While he’s still as great as ever even, it is a major concern when things like this happen to him considering his age. Hopefully like Je’Von Evans last week, it was nothing too severe and he’ll be back in action soon.

Grade: C

Gunther Sit-Down Interview

Latest developments:

Two weeks ago, Gunther went one on one with AJ Styles in a match where he tapped to Styles’ Calf Crusher. Despite tapping out, the referee didn’t see it and Gunther hit Styles with a low blow while the referee’s back was turned and picked up the win with a Powerbomb. Last week, Styles came to the ring to confront Gunther and asked him for a rematch at the Royal Rumble. After initially rejecting the challenge, Gunther agreed to the match if Styles was willing to put his career on the line. After thinking about it throughout the night, Styles informed Adam Pearce that he agreed to the stipulation and the match was made official.

This week, Gunther had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole where Cole asked him why he had Styles put his career on the line in their upcoming match. Gunther said that he would have nothing to gain by just defeating Styles again, but he would have something phenomenal to gain by ending his career. He went on to say that he’s sick of all the old timers chasing one more moment as people like Goldberg and John Cena were chasing those moments before he took them away from them. Putting Cole into that same category, Gunther asked him how long he plans to chase another moment and how he could end his career right then and there. However, he said that he won’t as he wants Cole to announce the match on Saturday and say the words the career of AJ Styles is over.

Analysis:

This interview was one effective way in selling the match on Saturday and in selling Gunther as a smug a**hole. The way he came off here was another prime example of why he’s arguably the best heel in the entire company. Considering their history from last year, what really added to this interview was Gunther targeting Cole and saying he wants to hear him say the career of AJ Styles is over on Saturday. After what he said to him here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gunther taunt Cole during the match. For a Rumble show that’s had a weak build up for the most part, the build for this match between Gunther and Styles has at least been solid.

Although it seemed odd that this match is happening so soon, the recent matches Styles has been having lately are starting to make everything make sense. While Gunther winning this match didn’t feel like a sure thing a week ago, it’s starting to feel like one now. As Gunther is still riding the momentum from retiring Cena, having him lose so soon after would make it feel like tapping out Cena was all for nothing. While it’ll be sad to see Styles retire so early in the year, it’ll make for a big moment on the show. With this Rumble also being the 10-year anniversary of his debut in WWE, it’s only fitting that his career in the company end at that very same event.

Grade: B +

C.M. Punk vs. A.J. Styles

Latest developments:

Last week, C.M. Punk successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. This week, Punk came out during an in-ring promo from AJ Styles as he offered to defend his title against him later in the night and Styles accepted. As Punk later crossed paths with Finn backstage, he told Finn that he’ll never be champion being associated with garbage like Dominik Mysterio and to win the Royal Rumble if he wants another title shot. When Finn later tried to tell Adam Pearce that he was entering the Rumble, Pearce informed him that all the slots for the Rumble were full. Liv Morgan was waiting for Finn around the corner as she told him that Punk didn’t want to see him win the title, but his family in the Judgment Day does.

In this week’s main event, Punk and Styles battled for the title in a match where Punk hit Styles with the GTS outside the ring. Styles eventually recovered as he and Punk traded blows until Styles knocked him down with a Pele Kick. As Punk attempted another GTS, Finn drop kicked Punk into the turnbuckle to end the match on a disqualification. After throwing Punk out of the ring, Finn proceeded to hit him with consecutive drop kicks into barricade. In addition to that, Finn nailed Punk with the Coup De Grace multiple times as he stood tall to end the show.

Analysis:

While it’s great that we at least got to see these two face each other at least once in a WWE ring, having it end the way it did was a huge disappointment. While it may have been necessary with the story they’re trying to tell now with Finn, it’s never a good thing when a main event championship match of this calliber ends like this. With all that aside, the match before the finish wasn’t really on the same level as the other matches Styles and Punk have been having with other opponents recently. With Styles more than likely done at the Rumble, this match was clearly thrown together just so that it could happen before Styles officially hangs up his boots. As great as it was to get this match considering we weren’t expecting to, it’s a shame that what will likely be the last match between these two had to turn out like this.

What was good coming out of this was Finn’s attack on Punk. After he was unable to get into the Rumble and Liv got into his head the way she did, all of that was clearly leading to him responding like this. As having this match at the Rumble would be too soon, this match could very well happen in Punk’s hometown of Chicago at Elimination Chamber. Despite Finn attacking Punk the way he did here, this is all clearly leading to an eventual babyface turn for him. With all the fanfare Finn had coming out of last week’s match and considering they’ve been teasing issues between he and Dominik for the better part of a year, this is the best path for him going into WrestleMania season.

Grade: B

Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. New Day vs. Los Americanos vs. American Made

Latest developments:

In a Fatal 4-Way match to decide the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship, we had Otis & Tozawa facing the New Day, Los Americanos, and American Made. At one point in the match, Tozawa went off on everybody as he hit Kofi and Brutus Creed with a DDT at the same time. He continued that momentum by hitting Suicide Dives on both members of New Day followed by both members of Los Americanos and American Made. After Grayson Waller tried to interfere on behalf of New Day, he was knocked off the apron by Otis and then hit with a SuperKick over the barricade by Jey Uso. Otis slammed Julius onto the back of Brutus Creed before he tagged in Tozawa, and Tozawa then hit the Senton to get the win and a future title shot.

Analysis:

This was a fun and chaotic match that really showcased Towzawa in a way that he’s never been showcased before. After the recent interactions he & Otis have had with Jey lately, it was a no brainer that the two of them were winning this match. It was entertaining to see Tozawa go off the way he did on everyone, and the crowd really seemed to be into him throughout this. As great as he looked here, that doesn’t mean that American Alpha are going to win the titles. While it has been odd that Jimmy Uso hasn’t been around lately, the Usos just won the titles a month ago and are still too popular to have them drop the titles right now.