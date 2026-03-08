VIP PODCAST 3/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution preview, Cody regaining title, Sami, Danhausen, Penta, Ripley-Jade, War Dogs (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Cody Rhodes regaining WWE Title, setting up Randy Orton match at WrestleMania
- Should WWE shift the senior legacy stars into star-building matches at WresleManias and Summerslams rather than booking them against each other?
- Where is Sami Zayn headed?
- How is WWE using Danhausen so far?
- Penta’s IC Title win
- Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill face-to-face and online reaction
- The (War) Dogs debut as a trio on Collision and AEW’s introduction of them to AEW fans who aren’t New Japan followers
- Preview of AEW Revolution
- A fun Keiji Mutoh and Hiroshi Tanahashi anecdote
- TNA’s lack of commitment to Feast of Fired ships
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.