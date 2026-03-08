VIP PODCAST 3/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution preview, Cody regaining title, Sami, Danhausen, Penta, Ripley-Jade, War Dogs (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes regaining WWE Title, setting up Randy Orton match at WrestleMania

Should WWE shift the senior legacy stars into star-building matches at WresleManias and Summerslams rather than booking them against each other?

Where is Sami Zayn headed?

How is WWE using Danhausen so far?

Penta’s IC Title win

Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill face-to-face and online reaction

The (War) Dogs debut as a trio on Collision and AEW’s introduction of them to AEW fans who aren’t New Japan followers

Preview of AEW Revolution

A fun Keiji Mutoh and Hiroshi Tanahashi anecdote

TNA’s lack of commitment to Feast of Fired ships

