VIP PODCAST 3/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Revolution preview, Cody regaining title, Sami, Danhausen, Penta, Ripley-Jade, War Dogs (83 min.)

March 8, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Cody Rhodes regaining WWE Title, setting up Randy Orton match at WrestleMania
  • Should WWE shift the senior legacy stars into star-building matches at WresleManias and Summerslams rather than booking them against each other?
  • Where is Sami Zayn headed?
  • How is WWE using Danhausen so far?
  • Penta’s IC Title win
  • Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill face-to-face and online reaction
  • The (War) Dogs debut as a trio on Collision and AEW’s introduction of them to AEW fans who aren’t New Japan followers
  • Preview of AEW Revolution
  • A fun Keiji Mutoh and Hiroshi Tanahashi anecdote
  • TNA’s lack of commitment to Feast of Fired ships

