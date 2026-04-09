VIP PODCAST 4/9 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Vampiro including his thoughts on WWE taking majority ownership of AAA, Danhausen, Jericho Cruise, retirement match at JCW Stranglemania, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by lucha libre legend Vampiro ahead of his retirement match set to take place on April 17 in Las Vegas at JCW’s Stranglemania event that will air on Triller TV+. Vampiro discusses the following topics:

WWE expanding into Mexico and taking control of AAA

Danhausen’s character getting over in WWE

Looking back on his time in WCW and does he wish things had ended differently with WCW going out of business

Appearing on Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise in November

What makes his Radio Vampiro podcast different from other wrestler podcasts

Involvement in the Backyard Wrestling videogame

His character being featured in the Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse comic series

JCW becoming a full-time company with weekly TV on YouTube

AEW COO Tony Khan saying he watches and enjoys JCW

Would he like to AEW and JCW work together in the future

Why now is the time for him to retire from in-ring action at JCW Stranglemania

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