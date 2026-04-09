VIP PODCAST 4/9 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Comparing cards of both nights of WrestleMania, the possibility of Pat McAfee as Orton’s secret supporter, Cena’s role at WM and beyond, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati breaks down both nights of WrestleMania on The Nicky’s Club, comparing the cards to determine which lineup is stronger and what WWE’s format says about the Saturday vs. Sunday shows. Nick also dives into the possibility of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton’s secret supporter, examines John Cena’s role at this year’s WrestleMania and beyond, and closes with a look at which women’s wrestlers he believes deserve a future spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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