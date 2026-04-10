VIP PODCAST 4/10 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with AEW manager Don Callis including thoughts on working with Tony Khan, managing several big personalities at same time, growth of Fletcher and Andrade, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by manager Don Callis ahead of AEW’s Dynasty PPV on April 12 available on traditional PPV outlets, HBO Max, and ppv.com. Don Callis discusses the following topics:

Lessons he’s learned from his stints in major wrestling promotions including ECW, WWE, TNA, and NJPW.

Why things have worked out so well for him in AEW so far

What is it like working creatively with Tony Khan

How he is able to realistically keep so many big personalities in line under one banner

How does he prepare for his role as manager and commentator when he steps into the commentary booth

How he helps foreign talent in The Don Callis Family acclimate to being on TV in the U.S.

Kyle Fletcher’s transformation as a performer

Does he get satisfaction out of being part of a strong go-home edition of Dynamite ahead of Dynasty

Andrade El Idolo’s hot start to 2026

Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin at Dynasty

The dynamic between Okada & Takeshita ahead of their match against The Young Bucks at Dynasty

Does he have an eye on the Casino Gauntlet match for the TNT Championship

Strength of AEW PPVs including MJF vs. Kenny Omega main event at Dynasty

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