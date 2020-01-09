VIP AUDIO 1/9 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/21/1992): Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, Eric Krol roundtable on WCW Beach Blast PPV, live calls reacting to event including Sting vs. Cactus Jack standout match, bikini contest (78 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 21, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring a roundtable with Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, and Eric Krol on WCW Beach Blast PPV with live calls reacting to the event including Sting vs. Cactus Jack standout match, bikini contest, and more.

