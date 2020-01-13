News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/12 – WKH – The News: Impact PPV main event results between Sami and Tessa, big ROH booking news, Marty Scurll’s future set, review of latest NXT on USA show (29 min)

January 13, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Impact Hard to Kill PPV results including the main event between Sami Calihan and Tessa Blanchard, big ROH booking news, Marty Scurll’s future set, and then a full review of latest NXT on USA show including Keith Lee’s standout performance and matches announced for the next two weeks.

