VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #583 (January 8, 2000): Second part of Torch Talk with The Rock, Cover Story reports on naming of Terry Funk as commissioner of WCW, Newswire detailing Goldberg’s injury and planned returns of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #583 cover-dated January 8, 2000: This issue features the second part of the “Torch Talk” with The Rock including his controversial comments about having no interest in wrestling Shawn Michaels, his problems with Road Dogg and Juventud Guerrera, his picks for future top stars, and much more… The Cover Story reports on the naming of Terry Funk as commissioner of WCW and the major Nitro storyline built around that announcement… Plus WCW Newswire with details on Goldberg’s injury and the planned returns of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair… WWF Newswire with follow up on the USA Network situation and stock price dropping… ECW Newswire with more on the squabbling between TNN and ECW… ETC. Newswire with a ton of indy results… Reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and more… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #583

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE