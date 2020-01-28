News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/28 – WKH – The News: Riddle-Lesnar, Andrade suspension, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews, NWA Power thoughts, Raw ratings key metrics, more (18 min)

January 28, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Matt Riddle-Brock Lesnar, Andrade suspension, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews, NWA Power thoughts, Raw ratings key metrics, WWE and AEW announcing notes, and more.

