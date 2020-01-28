VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1653 (Jan. 28, 2019): Keller’s Royal Rumble report, Keller’s reports on NXT, Raw, Dynamite, Parks column on reacting to Rumble, PPV Roundtable Reviews

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



PWTorch Newsletter #1653

Cover-dated January 28, 2020

LINK: 1653 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s WWE Royal Rumble report… Keller’s TV reports on NXT, WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite… Greg Parks feature column assessing what the Rumble did to the WWE landscape… WWE Royal Rumble PPV Roundtable Reviews… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)