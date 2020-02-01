VIP AUDIO 2/1 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The return – Analyzing the art within Edge’s return to the WWE (50 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Edge’s return to WWE. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the art within Edge’s return to the WWE. Specific discussion points include analyzing how the audience reacting to Edge’s surprise return fed the moment and the art, Edge’s emotional facial expressions, his in-ring prowess within the Royal Rumble match, the return to Monday Night Raw, bringing the audience on his journey, Randy Orton and Edge manipulating audience emotions, Orton as a heel, the RKO, and more. Enjoy!

