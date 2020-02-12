VIP AUDIO 2/12 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Ryan’s in-person experience at Free Enterprise, full card breakdown, notes on initial showings of Slex and Session Moth Martina, more (76 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan discusses his in-person experience, including his time back stage during the show. Tyler and Ryan also break down the full card that took place at Free Enterprise. Plus notes on the initial showings of Slex and Session Moth Martina, as well as notes on Marty’s booking compared to the booking in 2019.

