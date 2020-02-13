VIP AUDIO 2/13 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/26/1992): Keller talks with callers about rumors of jumps by Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, Bret Hart-Papa Shango feud set up, the price of WCW and WWF PPVs (18 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 26, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller talking with callers about rumors of jumps by Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, Bret Hart-Papa Shango feud set up, the price of WCW and WWF PPVs, and more.

