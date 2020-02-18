VIP AUDIO 2/18 – WKH – The News: AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews including key match-ups to watch, analysis of Cody’s media call comments today, NWA Circle Squared new interactive concept, SD rating, more (25 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Preview of the announced matches and segments for both AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA including key match-ups to watch, analysis of Cody’s media call comments today, reaction to the NWA Circle Squared new interactive concept, Smackdown rating, and more.

