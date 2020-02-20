VIP AUDIO 2/19 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Ernest Cline’s “Armada,” compelling NXT and AEW main event matches, the debate, more (77 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Tonight, Rich and Trav discuss a bit of book club. Travis just read Ernest Cline’s “Armada,” and the duo talk it up. Both NXT and AEW had very compelling main event matches and more-than-solid content leading to them. Speculation on what the rating might be for both shows. A tad bit of debate talk. Mike Bloomberg gets molly-whopped by everyone on national TV! The B.A. mailbag featuring B.A. himself.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO