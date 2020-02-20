VIP AUDIO 2/20 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag including who should end Jericho’s reign, was Hangman a better choice as first champ, why did Orton attack Edge, should Otis get a legit singles push, Moondogs, more (59 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Fix Mailbag questions on the following topics:
- WrestleMania IV including the setting in Atlantic City and the tournament format
- What were key turns of 2010s in pro wrestling
- Is Todd ready to reevaluate his view that Hangman Page was a better choice to be the first AEW Champion over Chris Jericho?
- Who should be the wrestler to end Jericho’s reign?
- Thoughts on a specific story arc possibility with Otis?
- Which movie spoof was the best and worst in the build to WrestleMania 21?
- Would the Inner Circle members be just fine if Jericho took a hiatus?
- Should AEW add an on-air G.M. authority figure, and what about the championship committee concept?
- A theory on why Randy Orton attacked Edge? What is the likely explanation and will it work?
- What was the story on the Moondogs in the WWF?
- Is Will Ospreay the most versatile wrestler of this generation?
- What veteran from the past vs. a current contemporary would you most like to see wrestle today?
