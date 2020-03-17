VIP AUDIO 3/17 – WKH – The News: Empty-arena ratings are in for Raw and SD including quarter hours and minute-by-minute trends, Radican joins Keller to talk Indy Wrestling cancellations due to virus, AEW preview, more (32 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Empty-arena ratings are in for Raw and Smackdown including quarter hours and minute-by-minute trends and a preview of AEW Dynamite. Then PWTorch columnist and PWTorch VIP podcast host Sean Radican joins Keller to talk Indy Wrestling cancellations due to virus including ROH cancelling all shows through the end of May, along with his list of ways to watch and support indy promoters and wrestlers during this difficult time.

