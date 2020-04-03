VIP AUDIO 4/2 – WKH – The News: AEW tapes several weeks of matches before stay-at-home mandates kick in, AEW and NXT viewership down, Triple H says things might never be the same, MLW postpones (26 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: AEW tapes several weeks of matches before stay-at-home mandates kick in, AEW and NXT viewership down, Triple H says things might never be the same, MLW postpones May event, and more.

