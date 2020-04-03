News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/3 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: A career discussion on Junkyard Dog, the historical significance of the Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch tag team, and Curt Hennig’s 1993 run (48 min)

April 3, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: a career discussion on the Junkyard Dog, the historical significance of the Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch tag team, and Curt Hennig in 1993 and whether he was being primed for a world title run. Plus more! To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

