VIP AUDIO 5/8 – NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. (w/Fann & Leahy): NJPW G1 Climax 23: Night 1 in depth, a look at the NJPW roster and where it was at the time the show took place to where it is now, more! (69 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the first episode of the NJPW Rewind Podcast with Radican & Co. These will be “retro” style audio reviews looking back at some of NJPW’s best shows and tournaments of the past decade. NJPW’s G1 Climax 23 from 2013, which had been called by many the best tournament of all time after it concluded, will be covered in depth for PWTorch VIP members as if it is happening in virtual time. The show will feature a rotating series of co-hosts looking at each night of the tournament in depth. PWTorch VIP members can also read the companion guide to this podcast on the VIP website right now as they listen along to the show.

PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributors Rich Fann and Brian Leahy for the debut episode of the NJPW Rewind Podcast with Radican & Co. The show begins with an overview of the NJPW roster for G1 Climax 23. Radican, Fann, and Leahy review the entire show in depth while discussing where the wrestlers in the tournament were in their careers at the time the show took place compared to now. This is an especially fun time to take a look at this tournament as it featured Finn Balor before he headed to WWE as Prince Devitt when he was the leader of the Bullet Club. The tournament also features Karl Anderon, who was recently released by WWE, and Lance Archer, who recently signed with AEW. Download this show now!

