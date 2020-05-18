SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Sarah Flann for the first in a series of Best of the Super Junior retrospective podcasts. This is the time of year that New Japan lets its Juniors fly highest, and while they have been grounded for now, there’s no stopping us looking back at some classic matches of the past. Alan and Sarah discuss a gripping ’90s final which illustrated the grittiness of the time period, the journey of Hiromu Takahashi from spirited Young Lion to superstar champion, and one of the most exhilarating opening day contests in the history of the tournament. We’ll be talking BOSJ for the next few weeks, so hop on as we soar Sky High!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO