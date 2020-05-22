VIP AUDIO 5/22 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Who was the back-up opponent for Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3 if Andre the Giant couldn’t work, the importance of Andre to WrestleMania 3, a career examination of Bam Bam Bigelow, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Who was the back-up opponent for Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3 if Andre the Giant couldn’t work, the importance of Andre to the event, a career examination of Bam Bam Bigelow, how the Kliq hindered his run in the WWF, whether or not the six-sided ring was impactful and successful for TNA, and much more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO