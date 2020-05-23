VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #602 (May 13, 2000): Cover Story on changing TV landscape in pro wrestling with WWF moving from USA to TNN and potential of ECW to shift from TNN to USA, Cover Sidebar on death of ECW fan after hotel party, WCW Slamboree coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #602 cover-dated May 13, 2000: This issue features a cover story on the changing TV landscape in pro wrestling with the WWF moving from USA to TNN and the potential of ECW to shift from TNN to USA… A sidebar cover story reports on the death of an ECW fan after a hotel party… WWF Newswire reports on Tazz’s injury and surgery and Raw ratings success… WCW Newswire covered Dallas Page’s near disaster while practicing for his PPV match, Kanyon’s future up in the air, Brad Siegel’s work hours, and more… ECW Newswire reports on Sandman and New Jack getting into a locker room fight and ECW’s TV situation… Detailed coverage of WCW Slamboree featuring Ric Flair vs. Shane Douglas, David Arquette defending the WCW Hvt. Title, Hulk Hogan vs. Kidman, and Sting vs. Vampiro with Keller’s Match Report and Star Ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Keller’s full page feature editorial on Brad Siegel’s interview about WCW’s changes… Plus Keller’s End Notes, reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and ECW on TNN, and more…

