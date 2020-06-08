SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by VOW’s Quizmaster Robin Reid to finish out our Best of the Super Junior retro series. In this episode we see the full evolution of the BOSJ with the Liger vs. Samurai war of ’91 leading all the way through to the fireworks of Ospreay and Bandido in 2019. With pit-stops along the way to see young Tajiri in 1997 and extraordinarily young Nakajima in 2004, this is a really fun conversation with Robin going down a lot of different avenues. Check it out!

