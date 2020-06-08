VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1671 (June 8, 2020): Keller’s NXT Takeover In Your House report, Keller’s NXT on USA reports, Newswire, Raw ratings now vs. 20 Years ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1671

Cover-dated June 8, 2020

LINK: 1671 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive NXT Takeover “In Your House” report… Keller’s NXT on USA reports from the prior two weeks building up to Takeover.. Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite… Torch Newswire with a look at the latest ratings for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and Dynamite… A 20 years ago snippet looking Raw Rating 20 Years Ago…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)